Victim can’t be found after shooting reported in Calwa, deputies say

CALWA, California (KSEE) – Deputies are searching for the victim of a shooting after the incident was reported in Calwa Wednesday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Burns Avenue and 9th Street. Deputies arrived to find evidence of someone injured inside a home in the area – but could not find the victim in the area or in local hospitals.

Investigators also do not know how many victims there are.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.