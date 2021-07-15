Victim and suspect identified in Mariposa marijuana grow shooting

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the person that was shot and killed in what deputies called a cartel marijuana grow shooting.

Deputies said Able Alvarez, 44 of Modesto, was shot and killed after a fight between illegal marijuana growers in Mariposa County Saturday evening.

Detectives say the incident occurred in the Stumpfield Mountain Road area.

Miguel Alcazar, also known as Marco Jimenez, 50 of Modesto, was arrested on homicide charges and booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility after being released from the hospital.

Alcazar was driven by his girlfriend to an area hospital for his gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Investigators say this is the second incident at an illegal grow in the area where weapons have been involved.