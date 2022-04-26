FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Monday morning at a northwest Fresno apartment.

Fresno police officers say 37-year-old Stepan Hambartsumyan was shot and killed around 10:00 a.m. near Palm and Sierra avenues.

Police say officers responded to the apartment on Palm Avenue for a report of an argument being heard in a neighboring apartment, followed by a gunshot.

Detectives say they discovered Hambartsumyan was visiting someone when three people entered the apartment. A man, identified as Anthony Tashchian, 23, armed with a gun, got into an argument with Hambartsumyan and the shooting occured.

According to Fresno officers, Tashchian was arrested in Las Vegas at a motel without incident, and he will be held in Clark County Jail.