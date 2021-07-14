Victim and suspect identified in deadly shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have identified the victim and suspect in a shooting that took place at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Randy Harless, 61, was shot and allegedly killed by Climmett Jackson, 30, around 3:30 p.m. after the two had an argument near the front door of the victim’s apartment.

According to police, hours after the murder had taken place, Jackson was found in a nearby apartment and taken into custody.

Officials say investigators also learned that Harless and Jackson were acquaintances who lived in the same apartment complex.

Jackson was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges, according to officials.

This was the 40th murder of 2021 and according to the Fresno Police Department, around this time last year, there 19.