Viable Moderna vaccine doses received by Fresno County following shipment issue

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County received 14,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, but there was an issue which forced the county to return 5,600 of those doses.

“We did have to return back 5,600 doses. We have already received those 5,600 doses back from Moderna,” said Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccine distribution effort in the county. “We’ll be waiting to distribute those out next week. All of the other remaining doses are viable.”

He said when they open a box containing doses of the Moderna vaccine, there will be a red or green indicator light.

“The Moderna is a basic data logger. It’s a red and green light and then red means stop, make a call. Green means go ahead and put it in your freezer,” Prado said.

“We need to communicate with Moderna and the state. They look into the system and they decide how long it was out of range. So there was a break in the cold chain control and they make the decision on whether or not it’s viable or whether or not to replace it for us,” he said.

That process could take from 24 to 48 hours.

“Moderna assesses their data, it goes back to the state and then it goes to the CDC for final approval,” he said.

Now, in total, with both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses, the county has received 26,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Because of the issue with the Moderna vaccine shipment, Prado says they weren’t able to distribute them this week – but hope to start doing so next week.

Fresno County health officials are now expecting to receive weekly doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.

