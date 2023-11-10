FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Veterans of Foreign War are continuing to seek donors and or acts of service to help be able to receive a roof for their building.

Veterans say they are still figuring out what to do after the roof of a Veterans in Foreign Wars (VFW) in Fresno collapsed in August.

Veterans in charge of Post 8900 say the damage most likely won’t be covered by their insurance.

Events were hosted at this hall such as memorials, quinceaneras, and wedding ceremonies, which would be a source of income to help pay for the existence of the building.

Plastic tarps are placed around the building in case of a weather emergency along with being able to protect the well-being of the building on the inside.

With the building still seeking the finances to purchase the roof, veterans say they are doing all that they can to see how to pay for this, including donations.

“We need the community to help us out, please help us out, we’re running into a financial bond, and we sure would love to have something, anything, a donation,” said Jerry Sanchez, Hall Manager of VFW.

Seeking contractors and electricians for donations, the Veterans of Foreign Wars say they will continue to do what they can in this search.

Donations can be received through the Veterans of Foreign Wars GoFundMe page.