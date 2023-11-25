VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an apartment fire that took place Friday night, the Visalia Fire Department released an update on the blaze that cost millions of dollars in damage.

Firefighters say around 10 p.m. they responded to Akers Street and Riggin Avenue for an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, responding crews reported an under-construction apartment complex with four buildings engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of the Visalia Watchdog

Visalia Fire then requested a second alarm to bring additional units to assist. Crews focused on protecting adjacent apartment buildings to limit additional damage. The fire was under control within two hours.

As a result, firefighters say four buildings were completely destroyed and two others sustained damage. The damage caused in total is estimated at millions of dollars.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.