FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Veterinarians say with temperatures this sky high, and close to record-breaking, the risks for our pets and livestock rise.

“The big one for us here in the valley is when it comes to livestock. Dairies and beef feed lots, and those types of operations. When you get those extreme temperatures, you’re trying to do everything you can,” said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

And everything really does mean everything.

Dairies and ranchers have fired up misters, fans, and provide plenty of shade to keep their animals cool against life-threatening temperatures.

“Cows get very heat stressed. Pigs, we don’t have a lot of pigs in the Central Valley, but pigs can get very heat stressed,” said Veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Waterhouse,

Dr. Waterhouse says cows and pigs are the two main farm animals in danger this week, as temperatures soar well above 100 degrees.

From the farm to your home, she says we need to keep a close eye on our dogs, as they do not do too well in the heat.

Cats are historically desert animals and the heat doesn’t faze them as much.

“We’re much more concerned about dogs. They just can’t, they can’t sweat like we can all over to reduce their temperature,” said Waterhouse.

Some dog owners at Woodward Dog Park tried to get their pets out earlier in the day Wednesday, to take advantage of the slightly cooler temperatures.

But Dr. Waterhouse says if you take your dog out for a walk, or out to play, aim for very early in the morning when it is coolest, around 5 a.m.

“If you’re out during the day, you should put the back of your hand down on the pavement. And if you can’t hold your hand on the pavement for like seven seconds, your dog should not be walking on the pavement. We see burned feet from walking on the pavement,” she said.

This week, she says to keep your dog inside if you can, that will be the best way to make sure they do not overheat.

If they absolutely cannot come inside, she recommends a mister, a small children’s pool to cool off in, or even a frozen jug of ice with a fan blowing on it to cool an area off.

If you are unsure whether your dog is overheating, some signs to look out for are rapid, non-stop panting, the tongue hanging much lower than usual, brown muddy colored gums, and if their temperature exceeds a typical body heat of 102.5 degrees.

She says if it is above 103 or 104, get right to your local veterinarian.