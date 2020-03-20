Breaking News
Governor Gavin Newsom orders statewide shelter in place to slow spread of COVID-19 in California

Veterinary practices making changes to protect staff and pet owners

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Some veterinary practices are making changes to protect pet owners and clinic staff from the coronavirus.

For instance, Fresno Pet ER has closed its lobby and clients are asked to call before they arrive at the hospital.

“We will meet them out at there car and take the animal inside to the treatment area and then we will take them into our exams room one at a time so one family or group no more than two at a time, Dr. Chris Dobbins with the Fresno Pet ER said.

Dr. Dobbins says their clients have been understanding and they’re not a risk that will give coronavirus to your pet or get it from your pet.

