Veterans Motorcycle Run benefits local organizations in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 300 motorcycles took to the roads of the Central Valley Saturday, and participants said it was in honor of American veterans.

The third annual Veterans Motorcycle Run benefitted three local veteran organizations. Everyone who participated in the event had an opportunity to win a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle.

KSEE24 Sunrise anchor Brody Logan served as emcee of the event and spoke on the importance of honoring veterans.

“Just to have someone driving around town like, ‘Wait a second? Why do I have to pull over? What are these bikes? What is this thunder I’m hearing,'” Logan said. “Then they’ll remember, oh yeah, veteran’s day is coming up.”

The bikes began at Clawson Motorsports where they were escorted to Mono Wind Casino and then to Jackson’s Roadhouse in Clovis.

Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11.