FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Veterans Home in west Fresno will be hosting its Founders Day celebration next week as part of its 10th anniversary celebration.

They first opened their doors on Oct. 18, 2013.

Veteran home officials anticipate hundreds to attend this event and say that Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer will also be in attendance.

The program will be held on October 18 and will start at 10:00 a.m. It is located at 2811 W California Avenue in Fresno.