Veteran reporter, ‘Fresno institution’ George Hostetter dies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno is mourning the passing of George Hostetter — a veteran reporter who was a fixture at Fresno City Hall during his long tenure with The Fresno Bee.

Hostetter was one of the most esteemed reporters in Fresno, according to many who spoke of him when he announced his retirement from The Fresno Bee in 2015 after 28 years with the newspaper.

Hostetter died from prostate cancer. He was 70.

On Friday, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand memorialized Hostetter after the announcement.

George Hostetter was the consummate journalist – tough, dogged, curious and always fair. His passing is a gigantic loss not just to journalism, but to Fresno as well. Not much escaped George’s keen eye in his pursuit of the story, and I always knew that in the end, he would not just get to the bottom of whatever he was investigating, but also get it right.



George was quirky, be it his never-ending walks around all of Fresno or channeling the famous TV detective Columbo in his questioning. As the saying goes, ‘they don’t make them like that anymore.’ Reporters are not supposed to be friends with those they cover, but I can honestly say a day won’t go by when I won’t miss George. I know he is at peace – and almost certainly enjoying a Kit Kat bar. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand

FILE – Retiring Fresno Bee reporter George Hostetter listens to tributes from members of the Fresno City Council, as they presented to him a surprise resolution naming Oct. 22, 2015 as George Hostetter Day for his service for the community. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee)

This reporter spoke to Hostetter in 2016 when he joined the faculty at Fresno State to become adviser to The Collegian — the student-run newspaper.

Hostetter was excited about the new venture which gave him the opportunity to work with students, many of whom aspired to continue in journalism after graduating.

“I’m not lending students my expertise,” Hostetter said in 2016. “I’m joining their collaboration. Now the pressure is on me to keep up. I’m reminded of the words of Tommy Esqueda, the city of Fresno’s Public Utilities director, immediately after the City Council approved the Mayor’s $429 million upgrade to the municipal water system: ‘Don’t screw it up!'”

Many of Hostetter’s years with The Bee were spent covering local politics, and insiders have said he knows more about local politics than local politicians.

The day before he retired in 2015, the Fresno City Council conspired to declare Oct. 22, 2015 as “George Hostetter Day” — which was kept off of the official meeting agenda to keep it a surprise despite it technically violates state law to do so.

“I was honored,” Hostetter said in 2016. “Fresno City Hall is full of talented and dedicated public servants. I appreciated their kinds words. As I told the Council Chamber audience that day, ‘When I had my mid-life crisis, instead of getting a red sports car, I got a City Hall beat. I got the better end of the deal.'”

According to The Fresno Bee, each person spent several minutes thanking him for his work, which they said involved holding city leaders accountable by reporting their actions and decisions while being fair in the coverage.

FILE – Retiring Fresno Bee reporter George Hostetter is presented by Mayor Ashley Swearengin with a plaque honoring him with George Hostetter Day for his service to the community, as members of the City Council look on. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee)

Joe Kieta, the Executive Editor of The Fresno Bee, said, Hostetter will be remembered fondly for his frugality, quirky hats, quick wit — and even echoed Mayor Brand about Hostetter’s love of Kit Kat bars.

Today is a sad day for The Fresno Bee and for local journalism. George was a dogged reporter who, over his decades-long association with The Bee, broke many stories that helped the people of Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley better understand the region they call home. George walked everywhere, and this helped him meet people and better source his work. It was shoe-leather journalism at its finest. He covered many beats, including sports, business and finally Fresno city government. Perhaps his signature report came in September 2003: “Broke and Broken,” a special section full of George’s stories chronicling the Valley’s jobs crisis. He retired in 2015; his mark on the community was such that the city declared a day in his honor. He will be fondly remembered for his frugality, quirky hats, quick wit and love of Kit Kat bars. Joe Kieta, Executive Editor of The Fresno Bee

Hostetter also lended his talents to other Valley publications. He most recently contributed to the San Joaquin Valley Sun.

“George Hostetter was a Fresno institution and a loss for our community,” said Alex Tavlian, Executive Editor of the San Joaquin Valley Sun. “For more than 30 years, he has been the best watchdog for our community in the pages of The Fresno Bee, CVObserver, and The San Joaquin Valley Sun. Working alongside him has been the honor of a lifetime and we will miss his insight and wit dearly.”

Before taking over the city politics beat for The Bee, he wrote about sports and business. Furthermore, he was a proud Fresnan.

When Charlie Waters joined The Bee in the late 1990s as executive editor, he told all of us in the newsroom, ‘Fresno is a great news town. The full range of life happens here.’ In my mind, that thought settles the debate as to the glory of Fresno. Or, to use Charlie’s favorite phrase, ‘Game, set, match.’ George Hostetter

