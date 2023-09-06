FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been nearly a year since the City of Fresno installed protected bike lanes in the streets of the Tower District.

While the bike lane improves safety for bicyclists, it also causes problems for others like parking.

Over the last year, the protective barrier along North Van Ness Avenue in the Tower District has separated bicyclists and cars.

While the barrier has improved safety, Bobby Griffin owner of Jazzy Jean N Thingz says the lane is hurting his business.

“Before they put the lane I had a pretty fair business, but since the lane, I have very little business,” said Griffin.

Griffin says parking has been limited because of the protected bike lane, and he is asking the city to do something.

“They should take these empty lots, they should take them and make parking for the businesses”. said Griffin

Other shops along the street said there was an adjustment period for the changes.

Fresno City Council member Annalisa Perea, who represents the District, issued a statement regarding the ongoing issues.

“We will continue to log all of the support and dissent… And will evaluate over time if any modifications should be made,” said Perea.

Anthony Molina chair of the Fresno County Bicycle Association says the protected lane could actually improve business.

“It’s safer for people to go to work and go shopping by bike will actually help stimulate our economy, people on bikes typically spend more than people in cars,” said Molina.

Molina just got back from Germany with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

One of the purposes of the trip was to learn how to make Fresno a safer city for bicyclists.

“We want to be able to make it safer for more people to feel more comfortable biking,” said Molina. The city says there are plans to add more protected bike lanes in the future.