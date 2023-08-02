FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday thousands of kids in the Fresno Unified School District were given free backpacks and school supplies.

Fresno Unified is the third largest school district in California, and it’s also one of the most impoverished in the urban school district.

Over 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out to kids at Maya Cinemas today.

“We can help to give a good backpack, to give paper and pens it’s an investment in that child’s future and it’s something that they can feel proud about that their district helped them with this,” said Genoveva Islas, the Fresno Unified Board President.

The big event was organized by Parent University, which is a department within the Fresno Unified School District.

Parent University is centered around engaging families and helping parents support their children through their educational journey.

“There’s a lot we need to do in partnership with parents because we don’t know all of their needs,” said Islas.

This is their second year hosting this event which partnered with Maya Cinemas.

Families went around and visited several resource tables where they gathered supplies they need for school and learned about other community resources.

Some parents who came out with their kids Wednesday say their kids wouldn’t have what they need for school if it weren’t because of the event.

“There’s a lot of parents out here that can’t afford to get their kids’ backpacks and stuff, so this event is very helpful, and we appreciate this backpack giveaway,” said Tiffany Cooper, who is one of the parents who came out on Wednesday.

After the kids got their backpacks and supplies, they were then able to watch a free movie along with free popcorn and drinks.

Fresno Unified hopes events like this help parents feel more comfortable reaching out whenever they need assistance.