CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just two days after posting about their pretzel and margarita special, Riley’s Brew Pub in Clovis abruptly closed its doors.

The business announced via social media that they’d be closing effective Nov. 13.

Some of their regular customers were left shocked and confused.

“Right now we came here to meet and have a couple of beers and I’m actually bummed out that they closed,” said Ramiro Medina.

Medina drove up to Riley’s on Monday along with Ed Dunkle and another friend to unwind after a long Monday but was shocked when the doors to their favorite bar were closed.

“I just found out, we just came here to meet so I didn’t know that it was very disappointing,” said Dunkle. “Obviously there’s got to be reasons but it was a great place to meet and have a good meal and have a drink so it’s too bad.”

The business has been open since 2016 and is located on the Owens Mountain Parkway near Temperance Avenue and Highway 168.