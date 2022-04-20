FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Verizon cell phone services are out of action across large areas of California – including in the Fresno area, according to Verizon officials.

Cell phone calls on the Verizon network made since the outage was detected seem unable to connect. First reports of the service being down were received around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A post on the Clovis Police Department’s Twitter page confirms that 911 services are still operating, but dispatch is unable to call back for 911 hangups from cell phones.

On Twitter, officials say they “are aware some customers in your [Fresno] service area may be experiencing issues and our network teams are looking into this.”

According to Downdetector, Verizon service issues may also be present in other parts of California, as well as other states on the West Coast.