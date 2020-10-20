Vehicles to be allowed on Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach again in phased reopening

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-phase reopening plan for vehicles to use both the Oceano Dunes and Pismo Beach will begin Oct. 30, according to an announcement by the California State Parks.

It comes after vehicular access to all state parks was stopped in March to prevent visitation surges and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to the California State Parks, the phased reopening plan at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach will begin Oct. 30 with ‘street legal’ vehicles, such as jeeps and trucks.

The daily allowed number of ‘street legal’ vehicles will be temporarily limited to 1,000 per day, for both park units.

Phase Two will start on a date yet to be determined and will allow ‘Green Sticker’ OHV (off-highway vehicles) to access the dunes. The number of ‘street legal’ vehicles will continue to be limited to 1,000 per day for both park units.

Drivers are advised that the dunes and surrounding landscape have changed during the park’s closure, creating unfamiliar terrain. The speed limit on the beach is 15 mph.

Phase Three of the reopening plan expands day-use opportunities and camping inventory as environmental conditions allow. More information can be found here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.