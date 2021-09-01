Vehicle with 6-year-old child inside hit by stray gunfire in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are investigating after a vehicle with a child inside of it was struck by gunfire in a parking lot on Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The child was not injured during the shooting.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 6 to 7 round ShotSpotter alert in the area of Dakota and Hughes.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the roadway but did not find anyone who had been shot.

While investigating, officers found a car in a nearby convenience store parking lot that had been hit several times by stray gunfire.

Inside the car, officers found a 6-year-old child, who was uninjured.

Police say the child had been waiting in the car as their parent was inside the store.

Officers are unsure what the shooter’s intended target was, or if the incident is gang-related.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.