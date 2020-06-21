Vehicle rolls over several times in crash along I-5, driver extricated

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Sunday after rolling over several times in a collision along Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near the Russell Avenue onramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. A vehicle had landed on the center divider after rolling over several times.

Firefighters were able to pull out one person out of the vehicle, according to Cal Fire. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

#RussellIncident Firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover w/pin in on I5 south of Russell. One patient was extricated and transported to CRMC with moderate injuries. Please be safe out there on the roadways this Fathers Day. #HappyFathersDay #Roadwaysafety #drivetosurvive pic.twitter.com/GB0XBceNy3 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 21, 2020

