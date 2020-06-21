Vehicle rolls over several times in crash along I-5, driver extricated

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cal Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person had to be extricated out of a vehicle on Sunday after rolling over several times in a collision along Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near the Russell Avenue onramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. A vehicle had landed on the center divider after rolling over several times.

Firefighters were able to pull out one person out of the vehicle, according to Cal Fire. The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know