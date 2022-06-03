FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several people were pinned into vehicles after a collision caused one of the vehicles involved to roll over into a canal, according to California Highway Patrol Officials.

According to CHP officials, a vehicle with a lone occupant was heading north on Goldenrod Avenue and did not stop at the intersection with Belmont Avenue.

The northbound vehicle t-boned an SUV that was traveling west on Belmont, according to officials.

Officers say the collision caused the SUV to roll over into a nearby canal.

Several people were pinned in vehicles during the collision according to officers.

Moderate to mild injuries were reported, and investigators say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.