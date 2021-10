FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle ended up flipped Friday morning after a crash in northwest Fresno.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. near Bullard and Fruit avenues.

The driver lost control leading to the overturned vehicle after having a medical issue, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officials from the CHP said the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.