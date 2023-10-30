HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A driver was pronounced dead by California Highway Patrol after a traffic collision led the vehicle to be submerged into the Kings River.

On October 28, 2023, the Fresno Communications Center said they received a 911 call for a vehicle submerged in the Kings River near 20 1/2 Avenue South of Pueblo Avenue.

Officers of the CHP Handford Area Office say they responded and investigated what was determined to be a traffic collision.

During the course of the investigation, CHP says it was determined that the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on the dirt extension of 20 1/2 Avenue south of Pueblo Avenue, approaching the Kings River.

At this location, 20 1/2 Avenue intersects with Kings River, and 20 1/2 Avenue, CHP says it is not a through road. The driver failed to stop the Honda prior to driving the vehicle into the Kings River. The Honda overturned and came to rest on its roof within the Kings River.

CHP officers say as a result of the crash, the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say this collision is still under investigation, and no drugs or alcohol were involved as a factor in this collision.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash should contact Hanford Police Department at 559-582-0231.