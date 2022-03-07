FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators have found the vehicle of a suspect in a Tulare man’s death, but are still searching for the suspect herself.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies say they have located Pennie Ince’s vehicle. Ince has now been identified as a suspect in the death of Randal Waine Ince, 65 of Tulare.

According to deputies, Ince’s vehicle was found at a bar near Cedar and Shields avenues in Fresno. Investigators say Ince left through the back door of the bar when officers from the Fresno Police Department arrived.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a home near Road 130 and Bardsley Avenue to perform a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince dead inside of the home. No other details about his death have been released by authorities at this time.

Pennie Ince is described as 5’4” tall, 125 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.