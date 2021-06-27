Fire crews battle three-alarm structure fire in Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire in Fresno early Sunday morning, according to Fresno County Fire.

Firefighters responded to a call just before 4:00 a.m. about a residential fire on the 2500 block of Ninth Street.

Upon arrival, officials say fire crews learned that a vehicle fire had extended to a nearby structure.

Fresno County Fire worked alongside the Fresno Fire Department to stop further damage, and to protect neighboring homes that were being threatened authorities say.

Officials say many of the engine companies working on scene had been assigned to multiple other structure fires overnight during their shifts.