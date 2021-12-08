Vehicle crashes into Merced motel, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle has crashed into a motel in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to Merced police officials.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the Pacific Inn on Motel Drive for reports of a vehicle that collided with the hotel. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 2008 Volkswagen that had crashed into one of the rooms of the business.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling south on Motel Drive when it attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Street at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the motel. Its occupants fled on foot before officers arrived on scene, officials say.

Authorities say the room damaged was under construction and nobody was in it at the time of the crash.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 388-7756.

