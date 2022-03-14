UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle has collided with a fire hydrant in Fresno Monday, flooding the street and forcing officers to close it off to traffic.

Police arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that broke a fire hydrant on Shields Avenue near Glenn Avenue in Fresno. One vehicle was moved via tow truck, and the broken hydrant was flooding the street.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital, but are expected to be okay, and drugs or alcohol are not indicated as a factor in the crash, according to police.

Westbound Shields Avenue is blocked off and although it is not known how long the road will be closed, police advise those traveling through the area to find an alternate route.