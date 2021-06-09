Vehicle crashes into home setting off natural gas fire, crews say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A vehicle crashed through the gas line of a northwest Fresno home Wednesday, causing a fire to burn for an hour while first-responders waited for PG&E crews to shut down the natural gas line.

At approximtely 8:43 a.m. fire crews arrived at El Sol and San Ramon avenues where they encountered heavy smoke and fire from a home in the area, said Kirk Wanless, Battalion Chief for the Fresno Fire Department.

According to investigators, a neighbor had started a vehicle and accidentally drove into the side of the neighboring home crashing into a gas meter.

Crews established that everyone was out of the home and that they were able to contain the fire, stopping it from reaching the neighbors home and limiting it only to the garage and the crashed vehicle.

When firefighters realized there was natural gas fueling the fire they notified PG&E and kept the fire contained for about an hour while waiting for PG&E crews to arrive and clamp down the gas line at the source.

Investigators say there was an apparent malfunction with the vehicle and that nothing malicious is suspected of the crash.