Vehicle crashes into central Fresno Little Ceasars Pizza shop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Little Ceasars Pizza restaurant in central Fresno is closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building on Wednesday, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Shields and Cedar avenues regarding report of a vehicle into a building.

Police say the driver of the vehicle told officers he lost control of his car at the intersection, causing him to crash into the building.

According to officials, the crash caused substantial damage to the pizza shop and the building would be closed until further notice as various officials evaluate the condition of the restaurant.

Investigators say people were inside the building at the time of the crash, but no one was injured during the incident.

Fresno Police Department spokesperson Felipe Uribe says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash and that the incident was due to “unfortunate, unintentional operator error.”

According to officials, no charges have been placed against the driver at this time.

Fire crews with the Fresno Fire Department are currently working to remove the vehicle from the building.

