FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was trapped in her car Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in northeast Fresno, according to police.

Officers say the crash took place around 7:00 p.m. in the area of First Street and Minarets Avenue. The falling pole brought live wires near one of the vehicles involved in the incident and trapped a person inside.

PG&E is working to turn the power off and allow the occupant to exit the vehicle.