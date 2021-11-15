Collision in southeast Fresno leaves vehicles overturned, four hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two vehicles collided Monday morning in southeast Fresno sending four people to the hospital, according to Fresno police officers.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Jensen and Minnewawa avenues. 

Officers said all four victims were transported to a local hospital, and their injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

