PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car struck an unoccupied commercial building in Porterville Tuesday evening, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

The fire department says fire units responded to a collision around 4:35 p.m. in the area of Springville drive and Doyle Street.

According to officials, the car had struck the building, and the person inside the vehicle had only minor injuries.