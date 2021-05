FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Southwest Airlines has kicked off a sale offering one-way tickets to new destinations for as low as $50 one-way.

Travelers can book their tickets between Tuesday, May 11, through May 13, 11:59 p.m., Central Daylight Time, for continental U.S flights valid Sept. 7 through Nov. 5.

The sale includes one-way tickets for as low as $50 for nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Fresno.