TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a van crashed it into a motel in Tulare on Friday night, officials say.

The incident happened around 6:55 p.m. at the Budget Inn on East Paige Avenue near Highway 99, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say the driver told them he meant to hit the brake – but accidentally hit the accelerator instead.

No one was injured and police do not believe the driver was under the influence.