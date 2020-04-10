Valley violinist brings joy to people’s homes during pandemic with porch side concerts

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A local violinist is bringing joy to people’s homes with his music as he is performing porch side concerts.

Electric violin player Patrick Contreras says in just a matter of days, three months of bookings got canceled, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So he got an idea to bring music to people.

He says, so far, neighbors come out onto their porches.

They keep their distance and stay on their own properties.

But he says, it brings happiness into people’s lives.

“If I can at least make people feel a little something just for a short time, a little sense of relief, a little relaxation, something to enjoy, maybe uplift a little bit, that’s what I hope this brings people,” Contreras said.

If the public wants more information or request a concert, you can find Contreras as the “Violin on Fire” on all social media outlets like Facebook.

