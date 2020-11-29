Valley small businesses hope shopping season helps recover sales lost during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As the holiday shopping season continues, Saturday was all about shopping local.

Many small businesses are banking on this day to stay afloat. In Old Town Clovis, many were out enjoying live music, eating lunch and shopping.

“We bought a couple of things already, yes we did,” said Fresno resident, Carina Pena.

While many look forward to Black Friday, others embrace the day after – supporting the small businesses in our backyard.

“People out here shopping it helps these businesses stay open and they’re able to survive to pay their bills,” said Fresno resident, Stephanie Pena.

American Express started Small Business Saturday 10 years ago in the midst of a recession. But a decade later, local small businesses are hit hard once again, this time by the pandemic.

“Small businesses had to shut down, the bigger companies they didn’t have to shut down, so we’re really dependent on our community to support us,” said Teresa Pries, owner of Revival 23.

This year different than years past, masks were required and signs reminded shoppers to social distance.

Pries thankful to the community during these challenging times.

“Today is really special for us because we know it takes a lot for people to come out especially with guidelines, there are some differences so it means a lot to see all of our customers here,” Pries said.

Pries says they have a sale going on until Cyber Monday for those interested in shopping. She says they offer online shopping.

The National Retail Federation forecasting holiday sales from November to December will increase up to 5.2% over 2019.

But Ginny Burdick, owner and artist of A Sense of Place in Fresno says sales are still slow.

“A number of the art galleries that were here are gone and so we’re working really hard to keep this business viable,” Burdick said.

The art gallery features the work of 20 local artists, all impacted by the pandemic.

Burdick says now more than ever this year it’s important to shop local.

“It’s sad when we look and see within the last nine months how many small businesses are gone,” she said.

Burdick says they are open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.