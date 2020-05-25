Valley residents crowd local lakes through Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – It’s been two months since California State parks closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, but some reopened in time for Memorial Day weekend.

At Millerton Lake people are back out on the water as Valley residents enjoy the warmer weather.

“We’re very excited that they opened up,” Clovis resident, Michele Shurtliff said.

State Park officials say people still need to practice social distancing. Right now, statewide, campgrounds remain closed.

At Millerton Lake, people are only able to visit with day passes from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and State Park officers are out patrolling the grounds.

Some visitors, however, are not worried about the coronavirus.

“I really haven’t been fearful of that throughout this whole thing and so I’m just excited that we’re able to be outside, out on the water, I mean you’re out in the sun enjoying it, yeah so I’m not worried about it,” Shurtliff said.

As of Sunday morning, State Park officers say they have not had any incidents, other than some people parking illegally.

Many at the lake say they are just ready to get back to some type of normalcy.

“It’s time to get out and live back our life you know,” Fresno resident, Mazen Alhindi said.

The parking lot was packed by noon and the boat ramp was busy. Though, Alhindi believes it’s a little less crowded for this time of year.

“Actually, I expected a lot more people, um, I hope, it’s good, the water’s good, the water’s high, um, I mean obviously we’re on on the lake, you’re not around anybody, you know what I mean, it’s very safe,” Alhindi said.

