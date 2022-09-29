FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District in the San Joaquin Valley is encouraging residents to switch to electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

The main goal is to educate the residents about the environmental and economic benefits of owning an electric vehicle.

The district says that incentive programs include many ways to save money while reducing air pollution. The Drive Clean in the San Joaquin incentive program provides valley residents and businesses with a rebate of up to $3,000 when purchasing or leasing a battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Officials also say electric vehicles are “much less expensive to maintain” while producing zero emissions.

Additionally, there are other state and federal programs that offer significant rebates and tax credits that can be combined with the district’s program as described below:

Valley Air District – up to $3,000

State of California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project – up to $7,000

Federal Electric Vehicle Tax Credit – up to $7,500

For more information about the programs, visit Drive Clean in the San Joaquin and Access Clean California.