Valley residents breathe clean air for the first time in months

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – After months of unhealthy air in the Central Valley, conditions have improved.

A weekend weather system brought wind and rain to many areas of the Valley, clearing out wildfire smoke that has sat in the Valley for months.

While a refreshing break, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s Heather Heinks said it’s inevitably temporary.

“These beautiful pristine days will only last if we pay attention to the check before you burn rule and consider your neighbors when you are lighting your fireplace and the inversion will pretty much hold the pollution in there all winter long,” Heinks said.

Heinks explained that the cool weather creates an inversion layer trapping any new pollutants closer to the ground. Until the next weather system, the air we have now is likely here to stay, so residents should do their part to keep it clean.

“We are entering winter season which means people want to burn in their homes which means you got to check before you burn because we have particular matter issues,” Heinks said.

Through Valley Air’s Burn Cleaner program, residents can get incentives up to several thousand dollars to replace old wood or pellet-burning devices with a new cleaner option.

“There’s a lot of money available to you if you want to give up burning in your fireplace altogether. Convert to natural gas and we will pay you to replace the dirty wood-burning device,” Heinks said.

Check daily burn notices in your county here: http://www.valleyair.org/aqinfo/cbyb.htm.

Apply for the Burn Cleaner program here: http://www.valleyair.org/grants/apps/burncleaner/Home.

