Valley resident recovering from surgeries gets a surprise from the 49ers

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A valley resident is recovering in San Francisco from two surgeries that helped remove a tumor from her chest.

Twenty-year-old Allyson Rushing was diagnosed with a chordoma, a rare form of cancerous tumor, in October 2019. Earlier this month, she underwent two surgeries that removed that tumor. And through it all, she hasn’t stopped watching the 49ers games.

During the game on Jan.11, Allyson’s mom Christine snapped a photo of her watching the game while in the hospital bed. Then, Allyson’s stepmom Kerri decided she would try to get the team to see it.

“I posted it on Facebook and then I also emailed it to their community relations team just to show them that she was in ICU and still watching the game, we didn’t really expect a response,” Kerri said.

But then the Niners community relations team responded right away. In a letter they sent, they said in part:

“Just like the friends at the San Francisco 49ers who face different challenges every week on the field, we want to make sure you continue to persevere even when it feels like there are obstacles in your path.”

After her two surgeries, Allyson’s family said fortunately, the doctors were able to remove the entire tumor.

“In her future, after she recovers, when she leaves the hospital, they’re going to let her recover for a couple of more weeks at home and then she has to return here for seven weeks of radiation,” Kerri said.

Allyson’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.

