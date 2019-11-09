Valley prison inmates paint skateboards for a good cause

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Artwork created by valley prison inmates will be used to help young skaters in Fresno.

Forty skateboards were painted by 14 inmates at Avenal State Prison and they were on display Thursday at Bebe O’s Vintage Boutique in Fresno’s Tower District.

The exhibit is called “Art from the Inside” and the show was put on by Fresno Skateboard Salvage.

The nonprofit organization provides skateboards and skateboard accessories to underprivileged kids in the city of Fresno.

The artworks created by the inmates will be auctioned-off to help the organization.

“This came through my work in a way, because I drive a truck, I drive by the prisons in the west valley, and I couldn’t help but wonder how many talented individuals were in there that might want to help,” says Rodney Rodriguez from Fresno Skateboard Salvage.

The organization got permission to work with the inmates, and they produced some amazing artwork.

If you’re interested in purchasing one of the boards, they’ll be auctioned off at Gazebo Gardens in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

