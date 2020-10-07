Valley Pink Patch Project is raising thousands in the fight against breast cancer

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Local law enforcement is using the color pink to raise awareness of breast cancer: 14 agencies are taking part in the Valley Pink Patch Project during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

For officers with the State Center Community College District Police Department, the cause hits close to home after they lost a colleague to breast cancer in August.

“April was the type of gal who you know if it was summertime and you needed to get out of the heat you could go chit chat for five minutes in the A/C – or use her microwave for lunch. She was also good for a conversation,” said Officer Steven Stankivicz with the State Center Community College District Police Department.

Stankivicz works on the Reedley campus where April Barajas worked as the director of the Child Development Center. She was only 37-years-old.

“She was really passionate about educating the next generation of early childhood educators,” he said.

The loss of Barajas hit hard for many at the college. Stankivicz says they wanted to do something in her honor – leading to the department’s participation in the Valley Pink Patch Project.

As part of the project, officers wear their department’s patch in pink for the month of October. They also sell them for $10 each. The funds raised benefit local breast cancer clinics such as the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Hospital.

“We’ve had a lot of different conversations with some leaders and law enforcement who they’ve been impacted themselves or their loved ones have been impacted by breast cancer and that’s a show of support,” said Katie Zenovich, Senior Vice President of Community Medical Centers.

Zenovich says last year the projected raised over $60,000. That money helped buy a special ultrasound they otherwise would not have been able to get because she says there was no room for it in the budget.

“Through the Pink Patch Project, we were able to reduce unnecessary biopsies for breast cancer patients by the hundreds,” Zenovich said.

This year, not even a week into October, Zenovich says they’ve raised $90,000 so far.

She says cancer does not discriminate. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims, supporting the project, shared her story as a 12-year breast cancer survivor.

Zenovich says early detection is key.

“Things have changed since the old days and that’s what we want to keep promoting with good new technology and the best possible research and data,” she said.

To buy the pink patches from the 14 law enforcement agencies click here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.