Valley nail salons prepare to open again, owner says process ‘like a roller coaster’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Many Central Valley nail salons are now preparing to reopen indoors after getting the green light to do so from the state.

The change will apply across the board – even in purple tier counties such as Fresno County – deemed most at risk for widespread COVID-19 infection.

“We’ve been through like a roller coaster,” said Thanh Nguyen, the owner of Heavenly Nails and Spa.

After closing in March, reopening for two weeks, and then closing again, Nguyen said he’s hoping to welcome clients back inside his nail salon for good.

Nguyen was happy to hear the news from the state Tuesday announcing indoor nail services will now fall under the purple, or most restrictive, tier.

All Central Valley counties, except Mariposa County, are in the purple tier. Mariposa County is joining two other counties in the yellow, or least restrictive, tier. It allows nearly all businesses within the county line to open indoors with modifications.

“Our economy is really focused on tourism most of the year and these poor businesses have had the toughest year ever. So anything that we can do to help them in these last month or two of the tourist season, the heavy tourist season, will be very welcome,” said Kevin Cann, Chairman of the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors.

Cann says it’s exciting news, but doesn’t want people to lose focus.

“This is not an indicator that we need to go back to normal. This is an indicator that what we have been doing has been working,” he said.

Nguyen said previous reopening guidance from the state has been vague, so he took it upon himself to go above and beyond with safety measures. He warns that the industry may not make it through another closure.

“It’s going to hurt financially as well as mentally, these type of cases of reopening and closing. We cannot survive as individuals and business owners.”

The state has not provided new guidance yet, but Nguyen said he will be ready to go as soon as he gets approval.

