FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 7th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit has returned to the Fresno Convention Center.

The manufacturing summit is designed as a workshop and resource expo that celebrates the Valley’s history of innovation in manufacturing while providing resources and networking opportunities that continue to build a well-trained, outstanding workforce.

Dominic Marsella is a high school senior who attended the summit to get into the manufacturing workforce in the future.

“I was just looking for to get my first interview. I’ve never done a job interview before so it’s really exciting to, you know, try it out and see what’s going on,” says Marsella.

The one-day event is also an opportunity for industry professionals to network, showcasing the valley’s $19-billion manufacturing industry.

“It brings together the whole ecosystem of the essential industry of manufacturing and makes sure that they have the proper resources in order to be successful,” says Genelle Taylor Kumpe, CEO of the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance.

Mark Peters was the keynote speaker at the event and founded the non-profit The SOURCE aimed at retaining employees in the manufacturing industry by connecting them with resources for all aspects of their lives.

“Understanding that people come into our workforces with their whole lives and their lives are complex and so a lot of the things that take people out of the workforce can be things like childcare or housing or transportation, and our businesses are not set up to deal with those kinds of problems,” says Peters.

The event ended with a surprise announcement that The SOURCE model will be implemented in Fresno. The program is expected to be rolled out by early next year.