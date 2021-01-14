Valley law enforcement ready for possible unrest ahead of Biden’s inauguration

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Security officials are warning of possible violence on the horizon ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

The FBI warned agencies nationwide that crowds could start gathering outside state capitols and federal courthouses.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says local, state, and federal agencies are all sharing information about potential threats. There is no intelligence suggesting any local action.

“But it’s good that we have that information so that we can have our guard up,” said Tony Botti with the Sheriff’s Office. “We can have our resources in place and we can deploy them should they need to be used either here locally or through a mutual aid request somewhere else in the state.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 1,000 National Guard members have been activated at the State Capitol.

“We’re treating this seriously and deploying significant resources to protect public safety, critical infrastructure, and first amendment rights. But let me be clear, there will be no tolerance for violence,” he said.

Botti says they will focus on keeping resources local during this tense time – unless called on to assist somewhere else. He said the CHP will likely take the lead for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Lemoore Saturday, with surrounding agencies assisting.

Botti also asks people to be on the lookout for any red flags during this time.

“We would encourage people if they hear something, if they come across something on social media, please send that our way or to another local law enforcement agency so that we can look further into it,” Botti said.

Botti also asks any groups who do wish to peacefully protest to let law enforcement know ahead of time to make sure things run smoothly and no one is caught off guard.