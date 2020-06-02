Valley law enforcement answering call for assistance as Bay Area cities riot

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Dozens of sheriff’s deputies and police officers from several counties headed to the Bay Area Monday as part of a mutual aid request to help keep the peace as protests over the death of George Floyd continued.

Some demonstrations over the death of Floyd turned to vandalism and looting. Now several cities are under curfews. Mims said 17 deputies, two sergeants and a lieutenant from the Fresno County Sheriffs Office are now in San Francisco.

“Law enforcement agencies help each other out. We have a system in place to make sure that we have what we need to respond to keep people all throughout California safe,” Mims said.

Deputies and police officers from Tulare County answered the call, and Kings County Sheriff’s Office deployed 20 personnel to Oakland just days after teams returned from Los Angeles where riots broke out over the weekend.

“It’s dangerous. There’s no question about it. If these protests remained peaceful there’s no danger. And we totally support people’s rights to protest and to be peaceful about it, but unfortunately, as we’ve seen across this county over the last few days it’s anything but peaceful,” said senior Deputy Nate Ferrier.

Protests in Oakland took a deadly turn after a federal officer was shot and killed while working security for a demonstration.

“It’s frightening for these deputies families who see all of this on the news and know that their loved one is going to one of those scenes,” Ferrier said.

As resources head towards potentially volatile situations, local leaders said they are thankful Central Valley demonstrations have so far remained peaceful.

The deputies and officers could be deployed between two to three days.

