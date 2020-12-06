Valley ICU capacity under 9%, Businesses fear stay-at-home order will be ‘catastrophic’ for economy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — State officials have issued a stay-at-home order for all Central Valley counties after the region drops below 9% capacity.

The order starts at 11:59 pm on Sunday. The state mandates that several business sectors close for at least three weeks including personal services, bars, wineries, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks, and indoor recreation.

Churches can offer outdoor services, and schools with state waivers can stay open.

All retail is limited to 20% capacity and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery.”

The order pertains to Mariposa, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare County.

“It is critical that we all take this situation seriously,” said Madera Health Department Director Sara Bosse. “We are concerned about our healthcare workers and we are headed into what looks like a longer and more difficult surge.”

The news comes after a drastic decrease in available ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley in the last 48 hours.

On Thursday, 19% of the total ICU beds were open. On Friday, it dropped to 14%. On Saturday, it dropped again to under 9%.

The Governor and state health officials said during the stay-at-home order some businesses in the region to shut the doors, lock up, and close at least until December 27th.

“All of this is a protective action that we are talking about,” said San Joaquin EMS Spokesperson Tiffany Heyer. “We need to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect our hospital and front-line workers.”

Fresno Chamber of Commerce President Nathan Ahle believes the new mandate will be detrimental to businesses that make most of their money during the holidays.

“I think is going to be catastrophic,” said Chamber of Commerce Nathan Ahle. “I think we are going to see many, many business closures over the next few weeks. Permanent closures, because these are folks that really have no other options.”

Fresno and Kings County Supervisors and Sheriff’s said they will not enforce the order, but if the businesses have state licenses, they can be revoked.

The order lasts for three weeks but could be extended depending on the ICU capacity.