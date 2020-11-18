Valley hospitals more prepared if there is a second surge in hospitalizations

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials at hospitals across the Central Valley feel prepared if there is a second surge of COVID patients.

As of Monday, Fresno County has 151 people hospitalized, which is up by 20 patients from Friday.

“The state shared with us today that 12% of COVID patients end up in the hospital,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

“It is hard working day in and day out,” said St. Agnes MD W. Eugene Egerton. “It is hard-wearing all the PPE. It does take a toll on you watching this disease affect others.”

Healthcare professionals believe this trend will continue but feel more prepared than before.

Fresno County COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 35% over the last week. Egerton said Saint Agnes Medical Centers has a plan if the trend continues.

“We fully expect the numbers to increase,” Egerton. “What we stand ready to do is be able to react quickly and in a very agile fashion to accommodate the number when they arrive.”

For the same time period, COVID-19 positive patients are up 58% in Tulare County.

While bed space is important, the biggest concern for the hospitals is staffing.

“I believe we are going to be less shocked this time than last time,” said Egerton. “We feel comfortable that we will be able to respond if necessary. However, the concern is real.”

CRMC has 193 healthcare workers in self-isolation and over 106 with COVID-19, out of approximately 10,000 staff members at the hospital.