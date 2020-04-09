Valley health officials pump the breaks on parking lot services, drive-thru celebrations

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It’s a tradition we’ve grown to love throughout the pandemic– drive-by parades, celebrations, and church services.

It is a way many people can connect during time apart, but Valley health officials say they are not as safe as people may think.​

“We’re hoping people see the idea behind it and not want to put other people at risk,” said Madera County Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul.​

He says during most teacher parades, social distancing guidelines are hard to follow, with many kids running up to cars and families gathering outside.

“We’ve heard reports of multiple families getting together to watch the parade or see teachers all together and suddenly you have kids from six different household all combined,” said Dr. Paul.​

It is not just outside the cars that are an issue health officials said, but also the number of people often inside cars who may choose to carpool when parking is limited.

“That’s such a close space to be in whenever you are driving in a car with other people and we didn’t feel it would be worth the risk,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. ​

Health officials encourage people to celebrate virtually, the fool-proof way to ensure everyone’s safety.

Drive-thru or parking lot worship services are also a no-go, according to Dr. Paul. ​

“Events, where people congregate in cars, are even a bigger problem than parades I think because you get multiple households combining in one car because they all want to attend especially if parking is limited,” said Dr. Paul.

Health officials hope people heed their warnings, and realize the sooner we separate, the faster we can be together.

