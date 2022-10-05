FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The San Joaquin Valley Air District has been recognized for its efforts with the Residential Woodsmoke Reduction Strategy as the Best Practice in Air Pollution Control.

The annual Association of Air Pollution Control Agencies (AAPCA) award program recognizes groundbreaking technology, innovative practices, and exemplary operations in the field of air pollution control throughout the nation.

Image provided by the San Joaquin Valley Air District

We appreciate this national recognition of the hard work by our residents and Air District staff to reduce wood burning emissions where it matters the most, in our communities where we live, work, and play. Samir Sheikh, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer with the Valley Air District

Valley Air experts say residential wood-burning emissions are among the largest sources of direct PM2.5 in the valley during winter. Scientific research links prolonged inhalation of wood smoke to a variety of health effects.

The Air District has been working on wood-burning emissions since 1993 with a voluntary program to educate the public on the health effects of wood burning.

Officials say this strategy has been significantly strengthened over the years.

HOW DOES THE FIREPLACE AND WOODSTOVE CHANGE-OUT PROGRAM WORK?

The Valley Air District provides incentives to help residents replace wood-burning devices with electric or gas options. The goal is to help residents overcome financial obstacles in purchasing a cleaner, more health-protective technology while achieving cost-effective emission reductions.

Since 2009, approximately 27,000 vouchers totaling $49 million have been distributed to Valley Residents.

For information about the program visit the Valley Air District’s website or call (559) 230-5800.