FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Football fans across the valley are celebrating after watching the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers game.

The Roundtable on First Street in Fresno is a normal pizza joint during the week, but on game day, it is the hub for the valley’s 49er fans.

Niner fans from far and wide come every week to watch their team. Sunday they gathered to cheer on the red and gold take on the Raiders in silver and black,

“We do a little tailgating. I usually get up about 3 hours early, canopy menudo or carne asada whatever we’re gonna do and get ready for the game,” said Luis Lozano.

After the 3-hour tailgate, more than 100 faithful fans pack into the parlor to watch the game.

Round table staff says they are okay with working during the game.

“I love working on game day. If I miss a game day I will be sad. It is my favorite thing to work these games,” said assistant manager Clarissa Swirioffo.

Niner fans weren’t the only fans holding watch parties.

The Raiders of the Central Valley Club also hold watch parties at the pizza pit.

Raiders fans say although Derek Carr may not be playing, they still wish him the best.

“Me as a fan I feel sad and anger because I love Carr. I know what his potential was of this team and the fact that they benched him and it really made me mad he would have gave it all,” said Flor Romero.

Club president Art Perez says, even though the Raiders are no longer in Oakland, the rivalry is the same

“It will always be the battle of the bay no matter how you look at it.”

Even tho the Niners won the day, both groups of fans say they are one family who loves football.